Kimberly Kessler transferred to Florida State Hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The woman charged with murder in the disappearance of a Nassau County mother of three has been moved into state custody for treatment.

Kimberly Kessler, who’s accused of killing 34-year-old Joleen Cummings, was committed July 23 to Florida State Hospital in Chattahoochee to “restore competency.”

Kessler was found not competent to stand trial July 2 by a state-appointed psychologist, who agreed with the opinion previously given by a psychiatrist for Kessler’s defense.

She will undergo treatment at the hospital under the supervision of the Department of Children and Families. She’s scheduled to receive a follow-up evaluation in early January.

Cummings, who worked at Tangles hair salon in Yulee, has been missing since May 2018. Her co-worker, Kessler, is believed to be the last person to see her alive.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.