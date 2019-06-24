Kingsland police ask for help to find missing man

KINGSLAND, Ga. - Officers with the Kingsland Police Department are attempting to locate 41-year-old missing man Monte Cornelius Glover.

Glover was last seen in the early morning hours on Friday at his home off Morris Street in Kingsland.

Glover is described as a black man, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighing 175 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.

Police believe Glover is on foot and wearing a black shirt, black pants, no shoes, and possibly eyeglasses.

Glover currently takes prescribed medication and suffers from a mental disability. Glover may be

in the Kingsland area or possibly traveling north toward Brunswick.

The Kingsland Police Department is asking for anyone with information on Glover's whereabouts to contact Camden County Dispatch at 912-729-1442 or the Kingsland Police Department at 912-729- 8254.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.