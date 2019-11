JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Kohl’s is doubling its military discount to 30% during Veterans Day weekend, according to the company.

From Thursday through Monday, Military members can receive a 30% off in-store discount.

Customers will need to show a valid military ID, military dependent ID or veteran ID at the point of purchase.

