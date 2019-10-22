Law enforcement agencies enforce teen driver safety this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - National Teen Driver Safety Week is Oct. 20-26 and law enforcement agencies are reminding new drivers to focus on the road.

According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, there were 47,583 crashes involving teen drivers last year, resulting in 90 teen driver fatalities.

To prevent future accidents, several state agencies are teaming up to urge teen drivers to be safe behind the wheel. Law enforcement officials are also encouraging parents to talk to their kids about the major responsibility of sharing the road with other drivers.

Florida Highway Patrol said one of the main causes of teenage crashes is speed.

Troopers are reminding teens to follow the posted speed limit, focus on the road and put down the phone. It is illegal to text and drive in Florida.

“Limit the number of distractions,” Sgt. Dylan Bryan said. “We want people to enjoy each other's company and enjoy time with friends and family but you can only do that if you get from point A to point B safely.”

Troopers are also reminding parents to lead by example.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.