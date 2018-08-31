Lawsuit filed on behalf of victim in Landing mass shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Florida firm has filed a lawsuit for personal injury damages and injunctive relief on behalf of a man who was wounded during the mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing.

Mentioned in the lawsuit, which was announced by Morgan & Morgan, was Jacob Mitich.

Mitich was one of 10 people injured Sunday during the Madden NFL 19 tournament in at Chicago Pizza. Three died, including the shooter.



Now, Mitich is filing a lawsuit against Electronic Arts, which is the game developer that held the tournament, Chicago Pizza, which hosted the event and the Jacksonville Landing.



The 23-year-old college student from Fallson, Maryland, had made it to Round Two of the esports tournament when the shots rang out.



Vaulting over a table, he scrambled to exit the crowded room. He later realized he'd been shot in the leg. Mitich was released from the hospital that night and flew home Monday morning.



His attorney James Young said the lawsuit alleges negligence.

Morgan & Morgan released the following statement:

“Like many of his friends, Jacob Mitich traveled to Jacksonville last weekend to do what he loved. He trusted the event host and organizers, and believed that he was walking into a safe space. That trust was shattered when shots rang out in an over-crowded, since-shut-down, non-permitted space. Combined with an alleged abject failure to provide adequate security, the result was tragic. We are bringing this lawsuit to hold those responsible accountable, and to ensure that gamers like Jake are able to get together to pursue their passion without having to fear for their lives.”

