LifeSouth facing emergency need for blood donors, hosting collection drives

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Summer months take a toll on the blood supply, and this year has been especially difficult in Northeast Florida, including Duval County, and across the country, LifeSouth Community Blood Centers said.

“The situation is pretty dire,” Angie Byrd, regional manager at LifeSouth, told the Palatka Daily News. “We’ve been in an emergency need for a while.”

As blood shortages affect blood centers across the country, LifeSouth faces an emergency need for all blood types and asks community members to donate blood to ensure area hospitals have blood available for patients before it is needed.

LifeSouth has two donor centers in Jacksonville, which are located at:

7840 Baymeadows Way

800 Prudential Drive (inside Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville)

LifeSouth’s bloodmobiles will also be out at many locations this month. Below is a list of upcoming blood drives:

Date Location City Time July 23 Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville - Prudential Drive Jacksonville 6 a.m.-7 p.m. July 23 Nassau County Tax Collector - License Road Yulee 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. July 24 Winn-Dixie - Chaffee Road Jacksonville 2 p.m.-8 p.m. July 24 Best Buy - Atlantic Boulevard Jacksonville 1:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. July 25 Cole, Scott & Kissane, P.A. Jacksonville 10 a.m.-3 p.m. July 25 Publix - San Jose Boulevard Jacksonville 4 p.m.-7:30 p.m. July 25 Winn Dixie - Fort Caroline Jacksonville 11 a.m.-6 p.m. July 26 CDA Technical Institute - Trout River Drive Jacksonville 9 a.m.-6 p.m. July 27 Walmart - 13490 Beach Blvd. Jacksonville 11 a.m.-5 p.m. July 27 God's Bridge Lamb of God Ministry Callahan 2 p.m.-7 p.m. July 28 Walmart - Blanding Boulevard Orange Park 11 a.m.-5 p.m. July 28 PETCO - 463713 State Road Yulee 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. July 29 Planet Fitness - Old St. Augustine Road Jacksonville 2 p.m.-8 p.m. July 29 Walmart - East State Road 200 Yulee 1 p.m.-7 p.m. July 30 Cecil Pines - Lake Cove Avenue Jacksonville 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 30 Pet Supermarket - Collins Road Jacksonville 3 p.m.-7 p.m. July 30 Winn Dixie - Oceanway Jacksonville 1:30 p.m.-8 p.m. July 31 Publix Super Market at Deerwood Village SC Jacksonville 2 p.m.-7 p.m. July 31 Brooks Rehabilitation Hospital - University Boulevard South Jacksonville 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. July 31 Lucky's Market - Atlantic Boulevard Neptune Beach 10 a.m.-6 p.m.



Donors must be at least 17 years old or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo ID is needed.

All donors receive a thank you gift and a mini-physical.

For more information, call LifeSouth toll-free at 888-795-2707 or visit www.lifesouth.org. Donors can make an appointment online and walk-ins are also welcome.

