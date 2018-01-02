LIVE BLOG: Jacksonville area preps for winter weather

Columbia County shelter opens

A cold night shelter will be open in Columbia County at the Parkview Baptist Church, 268 NW Lake Jeffrey Road in Lake City.

The shelter opens when temperatures get to 35 degrees or below. The shelter will be open through the night, showers are available and breakfast will be served at 6:30 a.m.

The shelter hours are typically 5:30 p.m. until 7 a.m. the following morning.

Columbia County Emergency Management is monitoring the conditions and urges travelers to use caution on any overpass or bridge.

Government offices will be open Wednesday in Columbia County.

The county is currently under a winter storm watch and a freeze watch has been issued from 10 p.m. Tuesday until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Jacksonville Zoo preps

Jacksonville Zoo officials said they are closely monitoring temperatures and will bring animals inside early if the weather gets too cold.

Keepers also provide heat lamps for the animals.

The zoo typically keeps newborns, like the recently born twin tiger cubs and giraffes, indoors with their mothers.

Certain animals are allowed to stay outdoors.

For the most part, animals (like monkeys) can decide to go inside or outside based on their comfort level.

St. Johns County beach ramps closed

Vehicle access temporarily restricted at all ramps do to tidal flooding. — SJC Beaches (@SJCBeaches) January 2, 2018

Georgia health departments closing

Due to anticipated severe winter weather conditions, all health departments and public health facilities in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, and McIntosh counties will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

Facilities are expected to reopen at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4.

Georgia health officials apologized for any inconvenience and said updates would be posted to the department's website: gachd.org.

