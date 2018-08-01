Ponte Vedra woman shows off trove of shark teeth

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - For some, finding a shark's tooth is like finding a needle in a haystack... but not for Megan Abstein.

In a recent social media post, Abstein showed off her collection of shark teeth, which includes thousands of teeth in all shapes and sizes, found in St. Johns County.

Abstein said she has lived in the county for almost nine years and that most of her finds were from Ponte Vedra Beach. She said she lives 15 minutes from the Mickler's Ponte Vedra Beach access.

"My finds over the last 8 years," Abstein said in a Facebook post. "95% were found at Ponte Vedra Beach. Recently started hitting the creeks in Gainesville...my 2 biggest came from there."

It takes dedication to find shark teeth, and you better bring sunscreen.

"I typically find approximately 100 per beach visit," Abstein said when News4Jax asked her for more details of her finds. "On average, I go three times per week. I typically walk 3-4 hours per visit. I don’t take a chair or towel. Just sunscreen and something to put my finds in."

So where are the best spots? In her opinion: Mickler's and the Guana Reserve.

"Sometimes I go to Fernandina, but that is like three times per year," Abstein said. "It's very much a hobby."

She doesn't have an exact count but a video shows thousands -- enough to make shark tooth hunters all over jealous!

