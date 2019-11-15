‘Welcome to Yulee’ sign now reminds passersby it’s the home of Derrick Henry

YULEE, Fla. – In honor of the unveiling of a sign that features his name, Derrick Henry, an NFL running back and Heisman Trophy winner, signed autographs for fans on Friday in Yulee.

This sign is the result of some very passionate fundraising by the folks who live in Yulee and appreciate what the star running back has done not just on the field, but off the field. It’s Henry’s hometown.

Numerous fans, his family and his former coaches spoke about how he’s a role model to everyone, and it clearly meant a lot to the football star.

“All these people are like family, so, all the kind words, you know, for this moment -- it’s so special to me and something I’ll treasure for the rest of my life," he said. "Me coming home and seeing this sign, you know, it’s kind of, like, bringing tears to my eyes.”

Residents can expect to see some more signs around Yulee in the coming months.