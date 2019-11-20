Boy accidentally shot by sibling, in critical condition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A boy suffered critical injuries late Monday night when he was accidentally shot by his sibling, Jacksonville police said.

The shooting took place around 11 p.m. Monday on McConihe Street.

When police arrived, a witness flagged down officers and led them to the injured boy.

He was taken to a local hospital, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. He survived the shooting but is in critical condition, police said.

Detectives interviewed witnesses and those involved to determine what led up to the shooting. Officers have not determined if a crime was committed.

They said all those involved in the accidental shooting were juveniles.