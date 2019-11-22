ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – U.S. Rep. John Rutherford, R-Jacksonville; Gov. Ron DeSantis and several local elected officials and military officers will participate in a groundbreaking ceremony for the new St. Augustine Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic at 11 a.m. Friday.

The new facility will be located on the corner of State Road 207 and Deerfield Preserve Boulevard. Completion of the facility is scheduled for late 2020.

St. Augustine’s VA Clinic has been housed in a temporary facility on U.S. 1 just south of State Road 312 for the last few years since the land the original facility was on was sold to Lowe’s.

The new state-of-the-art clinic will be 16,595 square feet with 136 parking spaces. It will meet design standards for PACT (Patient Aligned Care Teams) and VA Community Based Clinics. Existing services will remain to include primary care, mental health, phlebotomy, podiatry, physical therapy and virtual care.