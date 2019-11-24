JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Red Lobster location in Jacksonville will be donating a portion of its proceeds from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday to the families of two missing firefighters.

The community is invited to the restaurant’s location at 8720 Baymeadows Road in Jacksonville during that time to dine in, get takeout or just stop by to donate.

The general manager said the event aims to make this holiday season a little easier for the families of Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department engineer Brian Walker and Justin McCluney, a firefighter from Virginia.

The two men went fishing out of Port Canaveral on Aug. 16 and never returned.​​​​​​​ A search of more than 100,000 square miles of ocean came up empty.