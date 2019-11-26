JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Middleburg woman has pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a crash that killed a woman on a bicycle more than seven months ago.

Amber Borden, 21, was drinking with friends in Riverside the night of the crash, according to her arrest warrant. She later called her mother, saying she hit someone on a bicycle. JSO obtained cell phone evidence that placed Borden in the area at the time of the crash in late March.

Police said Summer Black, 34, was riding east on Beach Boulevard near Southside Boulevard about 2:30 a.m. March 25 when she was struck from behind by Borden's Kia. She did not survive her injuries. Investigators said Borden proceeded to flee the scene.

Black's family told News4Jax that Borden later turned herself into police.

She will be sentenced next month.