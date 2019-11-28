JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville mother arrested after the death of her 5-year-old daughter has pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter of a child.

Michelle Cannimore is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on Jan. 14. Her daughter, Zykerria Robinson, died in Oct. 2018.

Police said she was found unresponsive from multiple injuries while in the care of her mother and her mother’s boyfriend, Jonte Harris. An arrest report said the mother admitted Harris had abused the girl since August and that he hit her repeatedly until she became unconscious.

Harris was indicted for first degree murder and is awaiting trial. If convicted, he could receive the death penalty.