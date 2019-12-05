More than a dozen Creekside High students go home sick

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – More than a dozen students and a teacher went home sick Thursday from Creekside High School, according to the St. Johns County School District.

School district spokeswoman Christina Langston said the teacher and 19 of the school’s more than 2,300 students were ill with some sort of stomach virus, which is not believed to be food-related. Parents and students, however, told News4Jax that they believe the number of ill students is even higher.

Lisa Gavin said that she picked up her daughter, who’s a sophomore, from Creekside after her daughter starting having stomach pains within an hour of arriving Thursday morning at school.

“There was a line of parents picking up their kids and the nurse’s room was filled with children,” Gavin told News4Jax by phone Thursday. “I had 10 people in front of me picking up kids and that was at 11 o’clock this morning.”

She said her daughter started vomiting as soon as she got back home.

“I’m just hoping that it’s a 24-hour bug,” Gavin said. “She’s always healthy. It’s very alarming.”

The mother said she believes there were more than 19 students sick, as some students who were sick stayed home altogether.

“I started hearing from other parents it was rampant,” Gavin said. “I was hoping they school the school tomorrow to clean it and sanitize it."

Gavin added that the timing couldn’t be worse finals coming up.

One student told News4Jax that she noticed several students missing from her classes and could hear students throwing up in the bathroom on Thursday.

“All my friends who are sick are saying it’s awful," Isabella Murphy said. “I know someone who has thrown up 12 times today. I know another girl who is in the hospital right now because she was throwing up every 20 minutes.”

Murphy said she was feeling well but her older sister, who is also a student, was not. Murphy said her teachers were passing out hand sanitizer and wipes. Health officials say it’s important to wash your hands with soap and water to prevent the spread of germs and illness.

The school district offers some guidelines for when a child should stay home:

Fever greater than 100 degrees

Chills

General tiredness or not feeling good

Frequent congested or croup-sounding cough

Lots of nasal congestion with frequent blowing of the nose

Vomiting -- even just once

Diarrhea

Stomach pain that is accompanied by repeated vomiting or diarrhea. If your child complains of stomach pain for several days, you should call your doctor for advice.

The virus going around also affected the Creekside Lady Knights basketball team.

“The Lady Knights have been significantly impacted by illness and determined canceling our games tonight was the best way to protect the health of Creekside and Nease players, coaches and fans,” reads a statement Thursday on social media.

The school’s calendar of athletic events showed that both the varsity and junior varsity girls’ basketball teams had been scheduled to play Nease High School Thursday evening.

There is SAT testing scheduled Saturday at Creekside High, but the district does not believe at this time that the stomach virus will impact that.

Dr. Daniel Thimann, a pediatric emergency medicine physician at Wolfson Children’s Hospital, said there are different viruses that can cause the kinds of symptoms that Creekside High students were reporting.