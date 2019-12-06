One seriously injured t-bone crash

ST JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The St Johns County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving two vehicles on County Road 210 near Interstate-95 in St Johns County Friday morning.

Officers say one car was t-boned as it turned out of the Pilot Travel Center.

One driver was transported to a Jacksonville hospital with serious injuries.

News4Jax reporter Brittany Muller is on the scene learning more details.

Check back for updates.