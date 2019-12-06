Take a look at what’s left of the Jacksonville Landing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4Jax Sky 4 drone flew over what’s left of the downtown Jacksonville Landing on Thursday.

The view from above captures just how much progress crews have made since they began demolishing the riverfront mall in October.

Aerial video shows that nearly half of the Landing has now been torn down to the ground. The former American Grill can be seen standing amid a pile of rubble as several backhoes are being used.

The city, which owned the land but not the building, took over the longtime landmark in February as part of a $15 million deal with Sleiman Enterprises.

Though it’s still unclear what the property will become next, the entire demolition project should be completed by May or June next year.