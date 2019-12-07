JSO searches for missing woman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a missing adult. Audrey Brantley Roberts, 83, was last seen Thursday, December 5, at approximately 6 p.m.

Roberts is described as a white female with blue eyes and grey hair. She is 5′2″ and weights about 135 pounds.

Officers were first notified of her disappearance Friday and responded to the area of 11000 Emuness Road. They hope to locate her to ascertain her safety.

Anyone who has seen Roberts or knows her whereabouts is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.