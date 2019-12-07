Kamiyah Mobley’s father says daughter moving to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Craig Aiken, the father of Kamiyah Mobley -- a young woman who was kidnapped as a newborn from a Jacksonville hospital two decades ago -- posted on Facebook that his daughter is moving to Jacksonville.

The post reads:

Her kidnapper, Gloria Williams, raised Mobley as her daughter, Alexis Manigo. Williams pleaded guilty in February 2018 to kidnapping and interference with custody.

Williams was sentenced to 18 years in prison for kidnapping. An appeals court denied Williams’ motion for a reduced sentence in July 2019.

During a sentencing hearing, Williams said she didn’t tell the Kamiyah her true identity until she discovered she couldn’t get a driver’s license because she didn’t have a valid birth certificate or Social Security card.

Williams admitted she took the baby from the hospital at a time when her life was spiraling out of control. Williams said she was coping with depression and an abusive relationship.

She also apologized to Kamiyah and the girl’s biological parents. She said if she could go back in time, she would not have taken the baby.

Since the truth came to light and Williams was arrested in January 2017, Mobley has been building relationships with her biological family.