Police looking for missing 70-year-old Jacksonville man

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office issued a silver alert for a missing man Saturday.

Police say David Le Roy Sharp, 70, was last seen by family on Sutton Place North around 4:30 a.m.

Officers were told that Sharp wanted to drive to Daytona or Panama City. Police were informed that Mr. Sharp is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and hasn’t driven in over a year.

He could be driving a light blue 2011 Scion with Florida tag 8004YI.

Sharp is 6-feet tall and weighs 260 pounds. He has blue eyes with salt and pepper colored hair. It’s unclear what he’s wearing.

Anyone who has seen Sharp or knows where he is located is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.