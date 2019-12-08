Jaguars fans insist Minshew Mania still going strong

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Many Jaguars fans who were tailgating Sunday outside TIAA Bank Field voiced their support for the return of Gardner Minshew II at quarterback.

Coach Doug Marrone announced Monday that the rookie would start over quarterback Nick Foles in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The plan is to start Minshew the remainder of the season. Fans say Minshew Mania is still going strong and they hope he can bring a much-needed spark to this season’s remaining games.

“I think it’s a great thing for Minshew yeah," one Jaguars fan said. "He motivates the team. I’m glad to see him out there and do something.”

Prior to Sunday’s game, Minshew, a sixth-round draft pick from Washington State, was 4-4 as a starter. He has been selected as NFL Rookie of the Week six times this season.

“Gardner’s the answer. I haven’t shaved in a month. It’s not anything real, but let’s go," said Jaguars superfan Cole Rever, who rocks a spotted suit every week and has been “Team Mustache” from the start. "We don’t have a really good offensive line that’s gonna protect Nick Foles and his style of play. Minshew, his feet allows him to get out of the pocket and make plays. Right now, for the franchise, I think Minshew’s the answer.”

But even within friend groups, there were some divided allegiances.

“I like Nick Foles," another Jaguars fan said. “No one’s backing him up. He has no one to throw to.”

The Jaguars will be on the road to take on the Oakland Raiders next week.