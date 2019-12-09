Boy hit by car in Fleming Island

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A young boy was taken to a hospital Monday after he was hit by a car while walking in a Fleming Island subdivision.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the 10-year-old boy was hit after school let out Monday afternoon on Town Center Boulevard in the Fleming Island Plantation neighborhood.

The Sheriff’s Office said the boy was taken to the hospital as a precaution and was not seriously injured.

No other information was immediately available.