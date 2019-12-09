Man charged with DUI after golf cart crashes into Jacksonville Beach bar

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A man crashed a golf cart through the glass front of Mango’s Beach Bar on Sunday night as he was trying to leave after a night of drinking White Claws and Bud Light, according to his arrest report.

William Halford, 45, was trying to back his friend’s golf cart out of a parking space at the bar on First Street near Fifth Avenue North just before 11 p.m., but sent forward instead, according to Jacksonville Beach police. Three people inside the business suffered minor injuries.

“I drove it. I was trying to back it out for them,” police quoted Halford as saying.

Officers wrote Halford smelled of alcohol, his speech was slurred and he swayed and provided lethargic responses while talking to them. The officers said Halford admitted it was not a good decision for him to drive the golf cart for his intoxicated friend given that he was also intoxicated.

The report said Halford admitted he had been drinking since 6:30 p.m. and Mango’s was the second bar he visited Sunday night.

Halford was charged with DUI with property damage and personal injury and he was cited for careless driving.