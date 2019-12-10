83ºF

Man arrested after units swarm crash on Atlantic Boulevard at I-95 ramp

3 people have serious injuries, JFRD says

Erik Avanier, Reporter

Photo: Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Units with the Florida Highway Patrol, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department swarmed the intersection of Atlantic Boulevard near the I-95 ramp after a crash.

According to Fire and Rescue, there was a crash at the intersection. Two people were said to have life-threatening injuries, while a third person had serious injuries.

A man was spotted running from the scene of the crash. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the man was arrested nearby at a parking garage and taken into custody.

The man appeared to have a leg injury. He was not immediately identified.

