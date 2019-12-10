Orange Park High School collects more than 170 bags of food for students in need
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – Orange Park High School is making sure that students are fed this holiday season.
More than 175 bags, containing eight meals each, were collected to help students in need.
"What an amazing day at OPHS! A few weeks ago, one of our teachers put out the call to this community to help our students in need and this community answered that call."
What a great way to give back!
What an amazing day at OPHS! A few weeks ago, one of our teachers put out the call to this community to help our...Posted by Orange Park High School on Monday, December 9, 2019
Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.