Welcome to Rockville releases 2020 lineup

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Welcome to Rockville has released the full lineup for its 2020 show. The festival will be held May 8-10 in Daytona Beach.

Metallica will play on two different nights. Some of the other acts include Lynyrd Skynyrd, Disturbed, The Offspring, Deftones, Godsmack and many more.

Weekend and single day passes are available here.