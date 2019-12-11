65ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

65ºF

Local News

Welcome to Rockville releases 2020 lineup

Lexi Suda, Producer

Tags: Concerts
Welcome to Rockville will be held in Daytona Beach in 2020.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Welcome to Rockville has released the full lineup for its 2020 show. The festival will be held May 8-10 in Daytona Beach.

Metallica will play on two different nights. Some of the other acts include Lynyrd Skynyrd, Disturbed, The Offspring, Deftones, Godsmack and many more.

Weekend and single day passes are available here.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.