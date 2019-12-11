Welcome to Rockville releases 2020 lineup
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Welcome to Rockville has released the full lineup for its 2020 show. The festival will be held May 8-10 in Daytona Beach.
Metallica will play on two different nights. Some of the other acts include Lynyrd Skynyrd, Disturbed, The Offspring, Deftones, Godsmack and many more.
Welcome to Rockville 2020. Full Lineup Revealed ft. 2 Nights of @Metallica along with incredible performances by @Disturbed, @Skynyrd, @Deftones, @Offspring, @Godsmack, @SocialD1, @Staind, @LambofGod and MANY more.— WelcomeToRockville (@RockvilleFest) December 10, 2019
Weekend and single day passes are available here.
