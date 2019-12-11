Woman charged with DUI manslaughter in crash that killed unborn child

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A St. Augustine woman has been arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter following a crash that took the life of an unborn child, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Iesheia Logan, 24, was driving a car that ran stop sign and collided head-on with a pickup truck at the intersection of King Street and Holmes Boulevard in St. Augustine in September 2018.

According to the report, a 14-year-old girl, who was pregnant, was a passenger in Logan’s car, and she was seriously hurt in the crash. Her injuries resulted in the death of her unborn child.

Investigators said Jordan’s blood alcohol concentration level was .202, which is almost three times the legal limit.

Records on Wednesday evening showed Jordan was in the St. Johns County Jail on a $100,000 bond.