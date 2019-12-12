Ring camera hacked in 8-year-old girl’s bedroom, reports say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A mom says a ring camera gave a “Peeping Tom” access to her daughter’s room and now she’s warning others.

The hackers were not only able to see her in her bedroom, but they also talked to her over her security system.

“They could watch them sleeping, changing, they could have watches a lot of things," Ashley LeMay said. "Honestly my gut it makes me either feel like somebody who knows us or somebody who is very close by.”