Rubble and debris: What remains of The Jacksonville Landing

The Jacksonville Landing is expected to be completely demolished by spring.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Images taken Thursday afternoon from the Sky4 Drone show what little remains of The Jacksonville Landing.

The familiar curved building that housed the main section of the riverfront mall has been demolished. Much of the area is hard to recognize.

It’s unclear what’s ahead for the area, but some have expressed interest in turning the area into greenspace. The Downtown Investment Authority will be seeking proposals from companies to develop the site.

In the video below, News4Jax reporter Jim Piggott visited the site Thursday. He looked at some ways you could own a piece of Jacksonville history.