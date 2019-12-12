Suspect at large after shooting in Spring Park apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a black male after after two people were shot inside the lobby of an apartment complex early Thursday morning Sgt. John Hinton said it happened at 3 a.m at at the Philips Pointe Apartments.

The two people shot are said to be acquaintances. According to police, the victims got into an argument with the suspect before the shooting. JSO said their injuries were not life threatening. One person was treated on the scene and another was taken to a hospital.

