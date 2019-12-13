Driver charged with DUI manslaughter in crash that killed 4 from Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than a year after four young adults from Jacksonville were killed in a crash in the town of Bell, an arrest has been made, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Blake Delapaz, 21, was arrested Friday and charged with DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide, among other charges. Records show he was held in the Duval County jail Friday night on a $950,000 bond.

Troopers said Delapaz failed to stop at a stop sign on County Road 340 in Gilchrest County and was speeding when the Chevy Impala he was driving collided with a Ford Explorer.

Four people riding in the Impala -- Cameron Bell, 18, Isabella Garcia, 19, Alysia Littlejohn, 20, and Hayden Raulerson, 21, -- died in the crash, troopers said. No one in the car was wearing a seat belt. Delapaz had critical injuries.

The FHP report shows the driver of the Explorer, who lives in Trenton, was seriously hurt.

Raulerson was a student at the University of North Florida and a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. Friends and loved ones honored him during a vigil on the university campus.