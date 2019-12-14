1 dead, 1 seriously injured in wrong way crash

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. – One driver died and another was seriously injured after a wrong way crash that involved two cars and a truck in Bradford County around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Florida Highway Patrol says the driver of a Honda Accord, Lisamaray Marrero, 21, was driving North on US 301 just south of County Road 18 when she crossed the median into oncoming traffic in the southbound lanes and hit the side of a Toyota Corolla.

A freightliner that was also driving south swerved to avoid the crash, but hit the side of the Toyota and the Honda head on.

Marrero was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Toyota, Shauna T. Clifton, 21, was transported to UF Health Gainsville with serious injuries.