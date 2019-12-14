Getting rid of a persistent cough

Getting rid of a cough can be prove to be difficult around the holiday season. Between the weather, allergies and viruses floating around festivities it may be difficult to pinpoint a reason for coughs that simply won’t go away.

UF Health’s lead pulmonologist Lisa Jones joined The Morning Show on Saturday with a closer look at the hospital’s monthly Prime of Your Life women’s health series. This month’s topic featured persistent coughs and when to seek medical treatment.

For more information visit https://ufhealthjax.org/.