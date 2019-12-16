‘Just Smash It’ opens in Orange Park, lets you break things in ‘Rage Rooms’
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Had a rough week? Looking to blow off a little steam? Take it to the Rage Room.
Just Smash It opened in Orange Park and lets people destroy things.
You can go solo, grab a friend, or bring your entire office to give random objects a beatdown.
Just Smash It offers group discounts and team building prices.
There are three rooms to choose from the Orange Room, Neon Room, and Red Room.
The $25 booking fee includes 15 small items and 8 medium items. You can also upgrade items if you chose to do so.
Call (904) 375-1341 or click here to make a reservation.
Location: 1101 Blanding Blvd | Orange Park, FL | 32605
