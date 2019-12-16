70ºF

‘Just Smash It’ opens in Orange Park, lets you break things in ‘Rage Rooms’

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Just Smash It

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Had a rough week? Looking to blow off a little steam? Take it to the Rage Room.

Just Smash It opened in Orange Park and lets people destroy things.

You can go solo, grab a friend, or bring your entire office to give random objects a beatdown.

Just Smash It offers group discounts and team building prices.

There are three rooms to choose from the Orange Room, Neon Room, and Red Room.

The $25 booking fee includes 15 small items and 8 medium items. You can also upgrade items if you chose to do so.

Call (904) 375-1341 or click here to make a reservation.

Location: 1101 Blanding Blvd | Orange Park, FL | 32605

The aftermath!

Posted by Just Smash It “rage rooms” on Saturday, December 14, 2019

They went full force! Sabrina Williams Heather Forester

Posted by Just Smash It “rage rooms” on Saturday, December 14, 2019

