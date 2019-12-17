Hightide Burrito Co. set to open 2nd location in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The popular San Marco restaurant Hightide Burrito Co. is getting a second location.

The restaurant announced on social media that the fresh “Jax-Mex” food is coming to the new Sadler Point Marina location.

The burrito joint will open at 4591 Lakeside Drive and feature an outdoor patio dining area.

The new location is also holding open interviews from Wednesday to Sunday (18-22).

Hightide will officially open its doors on Wednesday, according to the Florida Times-Union.

