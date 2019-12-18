Masked robbers storm into downtown Palatka gas station

PALATKA, Fla. – The Palatka Police Department is investigating a robbery of a downtown gas station Saturday night.

According to police, the robbery happened just after 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 14 at a gas station located at 900 Reid Street.

Surveillance video from the robbery shows two suspects wearing black sweatshirts and white gloves bursting through the door while holding what appears to be handguns.

One of the suspects then pushes a customer to the floor before grabbing something from out of view behind the counter and running out the door. The entire incident lasted less than 20 seconds.

Investigators are now asking the community for help in identifying the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Colten Lee at 386-329-0115.