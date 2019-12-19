Father of children missing for 2 days: ‘1 of the worst experiences I’ve felt’

More than 24 hours after a missing 6-year-old boy and his 5-year-old sister were found in a wooded area about a quarter mile from where they disappeared, their father told News4Jax on Wednesday that his children are still in the hospital.

Braxton and Bri’ya Williams have received treatment for dehydration. They had bumps and bruises when a search team found them in an abandoned pump house deep in woods on Tuesday.

Their father, Bryan Williams, said he was thankful for all the help from those who assisted in the search.

"It was, like, something I hope nobody must go through in their life. It was one of the worst experiences I've felt as a dad," Bryan Williams said.

On Sunday, Williams said he was preparing to grill in front of the home while his children were outside playing in front him. He said he briefly went inside only to come back out and realize his children were missing.

They were missing for two days before searchers found them. Prior to being located, there was speculation that the children may have been kidnapped, but after they were found, police said the children wandered away from home.

News4Jax asked Williams what he believes happened.

"I really can't say. I really don't want to comment on it," he said. "It was a tough time. It never happened before. I can't speak on it. It was crazy, and I don't want it to happen again."

Williams said the experience has changed the way he keeps watch over his children.

"It won't even be a split second," he said. "It will be all eyes on them all the time."

Williams said he anticipates his children coming home Thursday.