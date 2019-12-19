Loaded gun found on campus of Sandalwood High School

Sandalwood High School was placed on a Code Yellow lockdown Thursday afternoon after a firearm was found on school grounds, according to a spokesperson for Duval County Public Schools.

School security spotted two people in a suspicious vehicle in the campus parking lot, Dr. Saryn Hatcher, the school principal, said. One of the two people were detained, and while conducting a search of the area, school police found a loaded gun.

According to Hatcher, knives and ammo were also found in the car, which school police later learned was reported stolen.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the investigation, and police are looking for the second person who was spotted in the car.

“I am very disappointed that these individuals would threaten the safety of our children and staff, but am also incredibly thankful to our staff and security teams. I also appreciate the quick response of law enforcement,” Hatcher said in a message to families of students.

There was no description of the second person police are seeking.