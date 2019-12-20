Carnival cruise ships collide while docking at Mexico’s Cozumel

A cruise ship scraped another while trying to dock in the Mexican Caribbean resort of Cozumel on Friday, damaging at least one of the boats and resulting in a minor injury to a passenger.

Carnival Cruise Line said in a statement that the Carnival Glory was maneuvering in the port when it ``made contact'' with the Carnival Legend in the morning.

The cruise line said it was assessing the damage, but there were ``no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship.'' It said a guest suffered a minor injury when a group was evacuated from a dining room.

According to Carnival’s website, the Glory sails from New Orleans on cruises to the Caribbean and the Panama Canal and is 952 feet long with a guest capacity of 2,980.

The Legend operates from multiple ports in the United States and Europe to a variety of destinations and is 963 feet long with a capacity of 2,124.