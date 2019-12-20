Man accused of harboring runaways in vacant Jacksonville bowling alley

A man has been charged with sheltering a runaway child, and he’s been accused of harboring others, according to an arrest report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The report said police were told by multiple people that James Abbey, 34, was harboring runaways in the area of Harts Road and Dunn Avenue in a vacant bowling alley on Harts Road and an abandoned building on Clark Road.

An officer said while searching the area of the building on Clark Road, Abbey was spotted on Interstate Center Drive about a quarter mile away.

Much of the police report was redacted by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, so it’s unclear exactly what officers found during their investigation, however, Abbey was charged with sheltering a minor more than 24 hours without parental consent and aiding a runaway minor.

Jail records show Abbey was held Thursday night on a $15,000 bond.