Woman found shot in car on Jacksonville’s Westside dies at hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police are looking for a shooter after a woman was shot to death Thursday night on the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators were called to Sophia Street, just north of Commonwealth Avenue at about 8 p.m. An officer said a woman was found in a car suffering from a single gunshot wound.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, she was rushed to a hospital where she later died from her injury. She was not identified.

Investigators said a man who was believed to be in the car when the woman was shot was being interviewed and cooperating with police. A dark four door vehicle was seen leaving the area at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information that can help police was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office by calling 904-630-0500 or emailing jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. An anonymous tip can be made to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-845-TIPS.