Man shot in the hand, leg in Englewood Manor

JSO investigates scene on Katanga Drive South

Chloe Walker, Associate producer

JSO is investigating a man shot in the leg and hand on Katanga Drive South just after midnight Saturday. (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot multiple times in the leg and hand in a shooting on Katanga Drive South just after midnight Saturday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded, treated the victim at the scene and transported him to a local hospital.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit are handling the investigation and ask anyone with more information to contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 for a tip that leads to an arrest call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

