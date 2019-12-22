Man found dead inside a Mandarin apartment

MANDARIN – One man was found dead inside an apartment at The Waterford at Mandarin early Sunday morning, following reports of shots fired.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says officers were originally dispatched to the 11200 block of San Jose Blvd. at 2:13 a.m. following reports of someone discharging a firearm, but were unable to locate any signs of a shooting.

JSO and Jacksonville Fire Rescuers were dispatched back to the same apartment complex 30 minutes later, in reference to a person being injured. Upon arrival, first responders found a black male between 20-25 years old inside an apartment, where he was pronounced dead by JFRD.

It is still unknown what sort of injuries the victim received.

Detectives are asking anyone living in the area to review their surveillance video between 1:45-3:00 a.m. for any suspicious individuals.

If anyone has any information on this case, you are asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.