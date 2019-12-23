Cybertip by Bing leads to arrest of registered sex offender on child porn charges

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A registered sex offender who was previously convicted of lewd and lascivious molestation is facing new charges child pornography.

Michael Anthony Servay, 58, of Interlachen, was taken into custody Friday at his home following a child porn investigation that began July 24.

According to a law enforcement source close to the investigation, Servay is accused of downloading material that shows children performing sex acts. The law enforcement source also told News4Jax that the material that was downloaded came from sites known to have child pornography -- sites that, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, have been red-flagged by search engines like Bing. According to the arrest warrant, someone within Bing notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after monitoring downloads of child porn. NCMEC then notified the Interned Crimes Against Children Task Force and that’s how the investigation into Servay’s alleged activities began, the warrant shows.

Servay is charged with 23 counts of downloading and possessing child porn. Each count is for the number of downloads, but according to the law enforcement sources, the case is still under investigation and there could be more charges added.

Records show that Servay is currently a registered sex offender who was convicted in 1995 on a charge of molesting a child under the age of 16.

Servay remained in the Putnam County Jail on a $345,000 bond as of Monday evening, according to online jail records.