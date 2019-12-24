Police: Man arrested after girlfriend shot in head

INTERLACHEN, Fla. – A 29-year-old man is accused of trying to kill his girlfriend, and he’s facing charges of attempted homicide, according to an arrest report from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Alexander Gonzalez was arrested after being placed on Putnam County’s most wanted list following the Sunday morning shooting in Interlachen. Investigators said the bullet grazed the woman’s head, and she survived. Deputies said Gonzalez and his girlfriend live in Alabama and were visiting Florida for the holidays.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the woman was incoherent as a result of her injuries, and there were no witnesses to the shooting.

Gonzalez’s mother declined to speak with News4Jax.

Records show Gonzalez has multiple convictions for crimes including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery. In 2012, a judge sentenced Gonzalez to three years in prison following a conviction on six felonies that included aggravated assault and illegal possession of a weapon.

As of Tuesday night, Gonzalez was held without bond.