FHP: Road Ranger involved in crash on I-10 near Chaffee Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Road Ranger was involved in one of two crashes Thursday afternoon on Interstate 10 near Chaffee Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The first crash happened about 1:40 p.m. on eastbound I-10 at Chaffee Road and the second crash happened about 50 minutes later in the same area, the Highway Patrol website shows.

According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, crews on scene advised that there were more than five patients, and the patients were transported to a hospital. It’s unclear whether the Road Ranger was taken to the hospital.

As of 4:30 p.m., all lanes of I-10 were open, according to the FHP website.