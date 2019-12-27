Man hospitalized after plummeting from crane in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was taken to the hospital Friday morning after plummeting several stories from a crane stationed near the Jacksonville Beach Pier.

According to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department, it appears the man scaled the construction crane at the base of the pier and then intentionally leapt from the top of the structure as officers negotiated with him.

It’s unclear whether the man, described as being in his early 20s, landed on the ground or in the water. He was taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries, but his condition wasn’t immediately known.

As a policy, News4Jax does not typically report on suicides or attempts. The decision was made to do so in this case because of the highly public nature of the incident, which was captured on video posted to social media.

There are resources available for those dealing with suicidal thoughts. The number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.