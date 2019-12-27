Police: Boy, 7, shot on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 7-year-old boy was shot Friday at a home on Jacksonville’s Westside, authorities said.

Police were called to an address on Dakar Street near Cassat Avenue about 11 a.m. in response to multiple reports of shots fired, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Beau Bottin said by the time officers arrived, they learned a shooting victim had been driven to an area hospital.

Bottin said investigators have learned that the victim is a child, described as a 7-year-old boy. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. No one else was hurt.

According to Bottin, it’s believed there was some kind of dispute at the residence that led to shots being fired.

Detectives are still investigating. Police asked anyone with additional information to contact the Sheriff’s Office.