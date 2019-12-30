Bicyclist critically injured after car accident on Union Street

A bicyclist is critically injured after a car accident on Union Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 8:00 p.m. right before the Jaguars game ended.

According to JSO, the bicyclist did not obey traffic signals and rode into the street when drivers heading east on Union Street had the green light. One car swerved out of the way to avoid hitting him, the car behind could not see the biker and hit him.

The 41-year-old bicyclist was transported to UF Health and underwent surgery for his injuries.

Police do not believe he was wearing a helmet.

The driver is cooperating, according to JSO.

Eastbound lanes of Union Street were blocked because of the accident.

This is an ongoing investigation.