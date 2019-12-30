Former Nassau County commissioner accused of punching grandson

YULEE, Fla. – A former Nassau County commissioner was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of domestic battery involving his grandson.

George Spicer, 66, was released from the Nassau County jail on his own recognizance Sunday after being booked on two counts of domestic battery and one count of depriving the use of 911 communications.

A deputy called to Spicer’s Callahan home about 2:45 a.m. Sunday spoke with his grandson, who said his grandfather got angry about him “smoking weed” and making noise in the house late at night, according to an arrest report. The dispute later escalated into physical violence. Witnesses said Spicer punched his grandson in the face and dragged him out of the home by his hair. They also accused Spicer of slapping someone else as they called 911, knocking the phone out of her hand.

The deputy handling the call documented that one of the victims had a mark resembling a handprint across her face. He also noted that Spicer’s lower lip was bloodied, and he had a cut on his left hand, which backed up witnesses’ versions of the events. Statements provided by Spicer and his wife were redacted from the report.

Spicer was elected to the Nassau County Commission in 2014, serving one term until his 2018 defeat.

There are resources available for victims and survivors of domestic violence. To learn more, contact Micah’s Place by calling 904-879-6270.